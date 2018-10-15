Man, 30s, injured after shooting in west Dublin

Back to Ireland Home

A man in his 30s has been injured after a shooting in west Dublin.

It happened in the Neilstown area at around 11pm last night when a man with a gun forced himself into a house in the area.

The victim was taken to Tallaght Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene has been sealed off and Gardai at Ronanstown are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

Shooting

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland