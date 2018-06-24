Man, 30s, dies following Dublin hit-and-run
Gardaí are investigating a fatal hit and run in Dublin.
It took place on Rathbeale Road (R125), Swords, Co. Dublin shortly after 1.30am this morning. The road links Swords and Ashbourne.
A pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 30s, was fatally injured when he was struck by a dark coloured saloon car which failed to remain at the scene.
This car drove off in the direction of Ashbourne.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700.
