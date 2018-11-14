Man, 30s, arrested following assault in Dublin

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an assault in South Dublin early this morning.

Shortly after midnight, a 38-year-old man was attacked on the Corrib Road, Terenure.

He suffered facial injuries and was taken to St James's Hospital for treatment.

The man arrested is being held at Terenure Garda Station.

A technical and forensic examination is taking place at the scene and anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.