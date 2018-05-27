Man (30) dies in three car collision in Westmeath; Six others hospitalised

Update 6.45pm: A man in his late 30s has died following a three car collision in Co Westmeath.

The crash happened this afternoon on the eastbound lanes of the N4 dual carriageway between junction 15 Mullingar East and Junction 14 The Downs.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 2pm.

The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Six people travelling in the other cars involved in the collision were removed by Ambulance to Mullingar and Tullamore Hospitals.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Garda forensics are currently examining the crash site and diversions remain in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses, anyone with information can contact Mullingar Garda Station 044-9384000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

