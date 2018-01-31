Man, 27, dies following shooting in Dublin

Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneaux, 27, was shot a number of times at a flat complex in North Strand last night.

The father-of-one was shot a number of times in the upper body at around 9.45pm.

Gardaí at the scene of a shooting tonight at James Larkin House on the North Strand, Dublin. Pic: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A large section of the James Larkin house flat complex remains sealed off this morning following last night’s shooting.

He was rushed to the Mater Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Molyneaux was an associate of the Hutches and he was known to gardaí.

The shooting came just hours after the wake of Derek Hutch took place.

The dad of two’s funeral is due to take place this morning amid tight security on Sean McDermott Street.

Anyone with information on this latest shooting is being asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800.

- Digital desk