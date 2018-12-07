Man, 26, due in court over €200k cannabis seizure in Dublin

A 26-year-old man is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court tomorrow morning charged in connection with a drugs seizure in the city.

Cannabis worth an estimated €200,000 was seized during a search of a house in Finglas yesterday.

Meanwhile, five suspects are continuing to be questioned over two separate drug seizures in the capital last night.

Around €4m worth of cocaine and cannabis was uncovered in the operations in Rathcoole and the Liffey Valley car park.

A senior garda says the seizures followed intelligence led operations.

Assistant Commissioner O'Driscoll says other agencies are involved in the investigation.

"There will be an in depth analysis of the organised crime groups involved and where appropriate the CAB will follow up from their perspective ..."

"We are also working with our colleagues in Revenue and their drug enforcement units."

Digital Desk