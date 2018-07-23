Man (25) pleads guilty to repeated rape of teenage Spanish student

By Jessica Magee

A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the repeated rape of a teenage Spanish student in Dublin last summer.

Eoin Berkley of Hampton Wood Way, Finglas, Dublin admitted three counts of raping the girl at the Irish Glass Bottle Company site, Pigeon House Road at a time unknown between July 15 and 16, 2017.

File photo of Eoin Berkley

The 18-year-old student had been staying with a host family in Dublin at the time.

Mr Justice Michael White said the complainant should be advised of her right to make a Victim Impact Statement, and he adjourned sentencing to give her time to do so.

Caroline Biggs SC, prosecuting, said arrangements would be made for the young woman to travel to Ireland if she decides to attend the sentence hearing.

Mr Justice White remanded Berkley in continuing custody for sentencing on October 22. He agreed to finalise the matter within that week, as the complainant may need to spend several days in Ireland.

Defence counsel, Michael Bowman SC, said he would be addressing the court at the sentence hearing in relation to psychiatric issues.