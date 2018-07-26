Man (25) dies after stabbing in Waterford

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 25-year-old man died following an apparent stab wound in Waterford.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident at Shanakiel, Dunmore East at 3.40am where the man was discovered and treated at the scene.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 17-year-old has been arrested by gardaí and is currently being detained at Waterford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Shanakiel area of Dunmore East in the early hours of this morning to come forward and contact the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.

- Digital Desk