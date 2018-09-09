Man, 25, charged over shop robbery

A 25-year-old man will appear in court this evening, charged in connection with a robbery in County Monaghan.

It happened at a shop on the Castleblaney Road, Ballybay on March 24.

Two men burst in, threatened staff and demanded cash at around 9.05pm that night.

One raider was carrying a hammer and the other an axe. They forced open the till and took a sum of money.

They both fled to a navy car that was parked on the forecourt, which was being driven by a third person.

The man was arrested in the Castleblaney area this morning and will appear before Monaghan District Court this evening.

Digital Desk