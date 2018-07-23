Man (25) admits to raping Spanish student in Dublin

A 25-year-old man has admitted raping a young Spanish student in Dublin last July.

Eoin Berkeley of Hamptonwood Way in Finglas in Dublin was arrested on July 17 last year, after a young Spanish student came forward claiming she had been lured from the Liffey boardwalk in Dublin city centre to a tent at the Irish Glass Bottle site on the south side.

She claimed she was repeatedly raped by the then 24-year-old.

He was due to stand trial in November but pleaded guilty to three charges of rape when he appeared before the Central Criminal Court this morning.

- Digital Desk