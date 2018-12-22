Man, 24, dies in Co Meath collision

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Kells, Co Meath last night.

A 24-year-old male passenger was fatally injured in a collision between two cars at Boynabought, Kilmainhamwood, Kells, Co Meath.

The 24-year-old male driver and the male driver of the other vehicle were both taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at around 8pm yesterday evening.

The road is currently closed for forensic investigation and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Navan Garda Station on 046-9036100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.