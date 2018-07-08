Man, 24, dies following altercation in Limerick pub

A man has died following an altercation at a pub in Limerick at approximately 11.55pm last night.

The 24-year-old was seriously injured at a licensed premises on Sexton Street North.

According to gardaí, the man received serious stab wounds.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene but he was pronounced dead a shortly before 1 o'clock this morning at University Hospital Limerick.

A post mortem is due to be carried out later this morning.

The area has been sealed off for a forensic examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí wish to appeal to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Mayorstone Garda Station on 061-456980, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk