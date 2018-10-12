Man, 20, missing from home in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in finding a 20-year-old man.

Blake Lawlor was reported missing from his home in Clondalkin on Wednesday.

He is 6 foot, of slight build and blond hair.

It is not known what Blake was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone who may of seen Blake or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk