Man, 20, charged with murder following Cahersiveen stabbing

By Anne Lucey in Tralee

A 20-year-old man has been brought before a sitting of Tralee District Court charged with murder.

Blake Sweeney of Number 31 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen is charged that he did murder Robert Elston at Number 1 Fertha Drive on May 23 last , contrary to common law, the court was told.

Blake Sweeney in his twenties at Tralee court House this afternoon charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in Cahersiveen. Blake was escorted in by Guards. Pictiure: Domnick Walsh, Eye Focus

During the brief five-minute hearing at the scheduled family law court in Tralee, Sgt John Kelly of Killarney Gardaí gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, and of asking the accused if he understood the charge.

The arresting sergeant told the court that in reply to the charges, Blake Sweeney answered:

“Yeah, I do. I am not guilty. This is self-defence.”

Judge David Waters said he was very restricted in the order he could make and he was remanding the accused man in custody for seven days.

Solicitor for Blake Sweeney, Padraig O’Connell, said he had no questions on procedure. He handed a statement of means into court, saying he was applying for legal aid.

His client was on disability, and on prescribed medication and he would be seeking medical attention including psychiatric assessment in custody.

Judge Waters ordered medical attention for Mr Blake while in custody and remanded him in custody to appear again at Tralee District Court on May 30, 2018.