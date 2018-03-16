Man, 19, dies in Galway road accident

A young man has died in a car accident in Co. Galway.

The single-vehicle traffic collision happened at around 2.20am this morning about half a mile outside Williamstown, Co Galway.

The 19-year-old male driver was seriously injured on the Williamstown to Castlerea road (R360) and pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Galway.

The road is currently closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in particular for anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 1.45am and 2.10am to contact them at Tuam Garda station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

- Digital Desk