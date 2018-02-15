Man, 19, arrested and €500k worth of cocaine seized in Kildare
Gardaí have seized cocaine with an estimated value of €500,000 in Kildare.
A man has also been arrested during the operation in Maynooth today.
As part of ongoing investigations being conducted by Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau targeting serious criminal activity in the Dublin and Kildare regions a vehicle was intercepted in Maynooth at approximately 1.30pm this afternoon.
Cocaine, subject to analysis, was seized with an estimated street value of €500,000.
A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation.
He is currently detained at Leixlip Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Investigations are continuing.
- Digital Desk
