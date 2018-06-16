Man (18) questioned in connection with Cameron Reilly murder released without charge
16/06/2018 - 15:25:00Back to Ireland Home
Update 3.25pm: An 18-year-old man who was being questioned in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly has been released without charge.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The Louth teen was killed three weeks ago and his body was found in a field on the outskirts of Dunleer.
A post mortem showed he had been strangled.
Earlier: Gardaí continue to question 18-year-old in connection with Cameron Reilly murder
Gardaí are continuing to question a teenager, arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Cameron Reilly.
The 18-year-old was killed last month and his body was found in a field on the outskirts of Dunleer in Co Louth.
A post-mortem revealed he had been strangled.
Yesterday, detectives investigating the killing arrested an 18-year-old man who is being detained at Drogheda Garda Station.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here