Man (18) questioned in connection with Cameron Reilly murder released without charge

Update 3.25pm: An 18-year-old man who was being questioned in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly has been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Louth teen was killed three weeks ago and his body was found in a field on the outskirts of Dunleer.

A post mortem showed he had been strangled.

Earlier: Gardaí continue to question 18-year-old in connection with Cameron Reilly murder

Gardaí are continuing to question a teenager, arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Cameron Reilly.

The 18-year-old was killed last month and his body was found in a field on the outskirts of Dunleer in Co Louth.

A post-mortem revealed he had been strangled.

Yesterday, detectives investigating the killing arrested an 18-year-old man who is being detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

- Digital Desk