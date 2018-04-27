Man, 18, missing from home in Monaghan

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find an 18-year-old man missing from Monaghan.

Noel Mackin is missing from his home in Killgowan, Co Monaghan since 1.30pm on April 15.

Noel is 6'0", of slight build and has brown short hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured hoody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station at (047) 77200 or any Garda Station.

