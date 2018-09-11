Man, 18, dies after being struck by car in Athlone

An 18-year-old man has died after being hit by a car outside Athlone IT.

The collision happened at Bonavalley in Athlone at around 9.20am this morning.

The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

File photo of Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

The Old Dublin road is closed for a forensic examination and Gardaí are appealling for witnesses to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station