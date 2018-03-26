Majority of Unite members in Irish Life vote for industrial action

Trade union Unite today announced that a majority of its members in Irish Life have voted for industrial action.

The move centres around a dispute regarding the company’s Defined Benefit pension scheme, which includes over 3,300 members, including pensioners and deferred members, according to the union.

Commenting, Unite regional coordinating officer Richie Browne said: “In the run-up to the ballot, Unite held consultative meetings in Dublin and Dundalk to discuss the company’s unilateral decision to close the Defined Benefit scheme and our members’ response to this decision.

“The fact that nearly 70% of members voted to take industrial action reflects their anger at the unilateral decision to close a healthy pension scheme with assets of well over €1bn and a surplus of approximately €200m.

“It is noteworthy that members who are not in the DB scheme also voted to support their colleagues who are in the scheme, in the knowledge that, if this assault on the DB scheme is allowed to go through, no terms and conditions are safe.

“During the coming weeks Unite members will decide on the timing and nature of the industrial action to be taken.”

