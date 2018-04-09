Majority of people would not like to see Jackson and Olding play for Ireland again, poll shows

Only 26% of people would like to see Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding return to playing international rugby for Ireland, a new poll has found.

55% of respondents said they would not like to see the men wear the Irish jersey again, while 19% said they didn't know.

The poll was conducted for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live programme today by Amarach Research who put the question to a thousand adults who are resident in the Republic of Ireland.

The current affairs show featured a studio debate on the recent controversy surrounding Jackson and Olding who were acquitted of rape following a nine-week trial in Belfast.

The men are currently under review by the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Ulster Rugby who will decide whether they can resume their top-flight rugby careers.

- Digital Desk