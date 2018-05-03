Majority of Fianna Fail TDs gather to call on voters to say 'No' to repeal of 8th

A majority of Fianna Fáil TDs have lined up with the 'No' side in the upcoming abortion referendum.

31 Dáil deputies gathered for a photo shoot in Dublin earlier, to signal their opposition to repealing the 8th amendment.

The TDs, including deputy leader Dara Calleary and party finance spokesman Michael McGrath, participated in the photo shoot in Dublin’s Merrion Square.

The move comes despite their party leader Micheál Martin supporting repeal.

Galway West TD Eamon O'Cuiv said the group was in line with the wishes and beliefs of most party members.

"The vast majority of the party at Ard Fheis and also of the membership of the parliamentary party believe the correct vote is 'No' ... in order to protect two lives, the mother and, of course, the unborn."

Responding to the photo-call Cora Sherlock of the LoveBoth Campaign said that despite pressure from their leaders, more politicians are coming forward to advocate for a ‘NO’ vote.

"This is happening as it becomes increasingly clear that Simon Harris’ abortion proposals are extreme, including unrestricted abortion up to three months and up to six months on vague mental health grounds. This goes far beyond the law in the Britain where there are over 190,000 abortions per year.”

She concluded: “The only way to stop this extreme abortion proposal is to vote ‘NO’ on May 25 and keep the most important right, the right to life, in our Constitution.”

