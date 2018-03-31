Majority of banned drivers fail to hand over licences

It has emerged the majority of banned drivers fail to surrender their licence.

A lack of enforcement and shortage of resources are being blamed for disqualified drivers failing to surrender their licence.

Of the more than 10,000 motorists who were disqualified from driving last year or off the road in the same period, just 17% handed in their licence.

The Irish Times reports disqualified drivers are usually expected to hand over their licences on the day of the court hearing.

In some cases, they have five to ten days to surrender it for endorsement, depending on the circumstances of their ban.