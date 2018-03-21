Major works to cause disruption for Irish Rail over Easter weekend

Irish Rail is advising customers that there will be disruption to some services over the Easter weekend as major works are carried out.

Hundreds of employees and contractors will be involved as the works are carried out at various locations across the network over the four-day period.

Easter Weekend Service Arrangements: Major works taking place affecting all Heuston routes, Northside DART, Drogheda and Belfast services, for more info go to https://t.co/pv5FgawYV6 #OrangeArmy #Easter2018 pic.twitter.com/5jR8wlbSLb — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 21, 2018

Lines affected include Heuston to Kildare, Heuston to Waterford, and Connolly to Skerries including the northside DART.

Irish Rail say bus substitutions will be put in place for some services.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said “while the vast majority of our works take place overnight or at times of minimal impact, the scale of some projects do cause unavoidable impact on services.

"As we work to ensure we avoid impacting on weekday commuting at all times, the four-day period over Easter does provide an opportunity to progress larger scale and complex projects.

"Resignalling of Kilkenny and its approaches; the completion of underbridge works for Kildare County Council; and significant track renewal at two sites on Dublin’s northside will be delivered in a concentrated time period, ensuring the works can be delivered efficiently and effectively.

"We apologise for the inconvenience for what are essential works.”

Full details of the works and arrangements can be found here.

Digital Desk