Major water rescue underway after car reported going off Howth pier

A major water rescue operation is underway this evening in Howth, County Dublin.

It is after a car was reported going off the pier at Howth Harbour at around 5.15pm.

A witness said there was one person in the car at the time.

Irish Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats along with Dublin Fire Brigade, Gardaí and ambulances are at the scene.

#BreakingNews A major search of Howth Harbour is happening at present.. pic.twitter.com/cgUVwyZG3n — Padraig O'Reilly (@padraig_reilly) January 24, 2018

Divers with the Garda Water Unit are due to join the search this evening.

We're currently attending a water rescue incident in #Howth as part of a multi agency response involving @IrishCoastGuard @RNLI @howthcoastguard & firefighters from Kilbarrack, North Strand with advanced paramedics #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/Lp80Xt5zku — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 24, 2018

More to follow...