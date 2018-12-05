Major search for Clare woman, 60, last seen on Saturday

A major search took place in Co Clare today for a woman not seen since Saturday night.

60-year-old Annette Fawl was reported missing yesterday when she failed to turn up for work. She last seen after attending mass in Sixmilebridge on Saturday when she walked home with a neighbour.

Volunteer groups including Bunratty Search and Rescue, Limerick Land Search Team and Nenagh Ormond Search Unit were all alerted last night and placed on standby.

Picture: Facebook

Members of Bunratty Search and Rescue launched a boat and a number of kayaks this morning and carried out a search of the O’Garney River. Volunteers also used a drone to conduct an aerial search.

Clare Civil Defence teams were also mobilised to assist in the search and used their drone equipment as part of the operation.

Over 140 people were involved in the search which covered roadways, lands, riverbanks and local housing estates. Members of the local GAA club launched an appeal in social media asking volunteers to meet at the club this from where a search of the local area was mounted.

Sgt Seamus Mulligan from Shannon station said: “Gardaí in Sixmilebridge are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the movements of Annette Fawl. She was last seen in Sixmilebridge on Saturday night after mass when she walked home with a neighbour. She was reported missing on Tuesday evening when she didn’t turn up for work.”

“Annette is 5 foot 4 inches in height, of slight build and has grey/white hair. Searches were carried out in the Sixmilebridge area but we are also checking CCTV from the Sixmilebridge and Limerick areas,” Sgt Mulligan added.

The search has been stood down for the night while inquiries continue to be conducted.