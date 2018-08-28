Major blaze at Primark store in Belfast

Back to Ireland Home

Fire crews are dealing with a major blaze at a Primark store in Belfast.

Black smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the Bank Buildings in the city centre.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said 11 appliances are in attendance at the scene.

It has been evacuated and people are being urged to avoid the area.

It is not known how the fire started.
KEYWORDS: Belfast, Primark, Penneys

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland