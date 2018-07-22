Main runway at Cork Airport reopens after private jet suffered burst wheel

Update 8pm: The main runway at Cork Airport has reopened after an earlier incident.

Cork airport emergency services pictured at the scene where an executive jet from runway 16 burst nose wheel before departure from Cork airport. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision.

An executive jet suffered a burst nose wheel before departure.

This evening the airport says operations have returned to normal.

Passengers are being advised to check with their airlines on the status of their flight.

The main runway @CorkAirport has been reopened after an earlier incident with a jet aircraft that burst a nose wheel prior to take off. Please check flight status with your airline. We apologise for the obvious inconvenience this has caused our passengers this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/nHnZ7fb3h4 — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) July 22, 2018

Earlier: Flights delayed at Cork Airport after private jet suffers burst wheel on main runway

There are flight delays at Cork Airport after the nose wheel of an executive jet burst on the runway.

A crane is being sent to remove the aircraft.

No injuries have been reported - but a number of flights have already been cancelled.

Passengers in the airport have reportedly been told all flights will be delayed by at least two hours.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights with the airline.

- Digital Desk