Magdalene survivors touched by warm reception in Dublin

Survivors of the Magdalene Laundries say they cannot believe the warm welcome they have received during a two day event in Dublin.

The State has been honouring around 200 women who were forced to live and work at the facilities.

Last night, people gathered and cheered on the women as they arrived at the Mansion House in Dublin.

Judy Ivors was sent to a laundry in Cork in the 60s for a number of reasons, including kissing a boy and pushing a nun.

She says watching people clap for her and other survivors was incredible.

"It was lovely to see all the women out. They all came over and hugged us and shook hands," Judy said.

"I said to some of the men, it's lovely to see the men there.

I shed a tear, it was lovely.

Patricia O’Connor, who is originally from Limerick, was also sent to a Magdalene Laundry in Cork.

She said seeing people cheer for her has been unbelievable.

"To see young men, women and children especially putting their hands in the railing and putting out their hand to catch yours, it was amazing," said Patricia.

There was hundreds and hundreds from Dublin came out to support us which was great.

