Magdalene Laundries survivors to attend gathering at Áras an Uachtaráin

Hundreds of survivors of the Magdalene Laundries will gather in the same place for the first time ever today.

Survivors from Ireland, the UK, America and Australia are all being brought together in Dublin over the next two days.

Áras an Uachtaráin.

The President will also host a special reception for the women at Áras an Uachtaráin

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says it is an important event that will be tinged with sadness.

He said: "This is a really moving event. Many of these women are in their 80s, many of them don't know each other.

The inhumane conditions in which they were working is really underlined by the fact that their dignity was taken.

- Digital Desk