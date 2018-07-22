MacGill Summer School begins amid gender balance controversy

The MacGill Summer School gets underway in Co Donegal today.

Earlier this year the event became embroiled in controversy over the number of women speakers invited to participate.

The annual Summer School in Glenties hit the headlines last month after it was revealed 45 men were to speak or moderate at the event, and just 15 women.

Following a storm of controversy, the Director of the School Joe Mulholland apologised for the lack of gender balance.

Extra sessions were added to the programme of events which will discuss the referendum on the Eighth Amendment and also how to achieve gender balancing.

MacGill Summer School starts this Sunday with opening by the French Ambassador H.E. Mr Stéphane Crouzat followed by the annual John Hume lecture to be delivered by Mr. Bertie Ahern. More info and tickets at https://t.co/fa5T5ajQnc #MacGill18 @donegalcouncil — MacGill SummerSchool (@MacGillSummerSc) July 19, 2018

However, Europe and Brexit is the main theme of the gathering this week. The role of the Church in Ireland and the economy will also be subject to debate.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern will deliver the Annual John Hume lecture, this evening, EU Commissioner Phil Hogan will participate tomorrow.

The event will wrap up on Friday with a discussion on why some events in Ireland are trapped in a world of gender stereotypes.

Digital Desk