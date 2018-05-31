M50 lanes reopen after bin lorry catches fire

All lanes of the M50 are reopening after a bin lorry caught fire in Dublin and caused major traffic delays this afternoon.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were at the scene on the northbound lanes of the M50 just after Junction 13.

All lanes have now reopened after the blaze was extinguished but delays are expected to affect motorists.

The incident occurred at approximately 3pm today.

Gardaí are urging drivers travelling northbound on the M50 to exit at Junction 15 or 16 and rejoin the M50 at Junction 12 where possible.

