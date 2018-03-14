LUNCHTIME BULLETIN: Tributes paid to Uilleann piper Liam O'Flynn, Gardaí discover body of elderly woman in her Cork home

GET INFORMED ...

IRELAND: Renowned Uilleann piper Liam O'Flynn has died at the age of 72 , following a long battle with cancer.

IRELAND: Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of an elderly woman in her home on the outskirts of Cork city last night.

IRELAND: A 20-year-old Dubliner has been cleared of murdering a trespasser in his home by stabbing him with half a garden shears in the first murder case defended under the Defence and the Dwelling Act.

VIEWS: Hundreds of millions of people have to choose between disease and accruing debt to pay for treatment, but Seth Berkley says vaccinations can see this debt cycle avoided.

WORLD: A fierce storm has lashed the north-east in the US, bringing widespread power outages amid the hurricane-force winds and up to 25 inches of snow..

SPORT: Jamie Carragher has been suspended by Sky for the rest of the football season for spitting towards a father and his daughter from his car window, the broadcaster has announced.

CULTURE: Miranda Hart said there has got to be a change in the way actors are paid after it emerged Claire Foyearned less than Matt Smith for The Crown.

VIRAL: Some people are shunning the traditional wedding band or engagement ring for something much edgier.

SHOWBIZ: Stars, scientists and politicians are among those paying tribute to Professor Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76.