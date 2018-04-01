Lucky Tipperary lotto player scoops €250,000
A lucky lotto player in Tipperary scooped the €250,000 top prize in last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.
A Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Centra Store in Stadavoher in Thurles, Co. Tipperary on the day of the draw.
In the last six months, almost €9m has been won by National Lottery players in Thurles, which includes Lotto, scratch card and Winning Streak TV Gameshow players, as well as syndicate which claimed a Lotto jackpot worth over €7.5 million.
Other recent wins included a €500,000 Lotto Plus 1 win in December while there were also two separate scratch card wins of €250,000 and €100,000.
The owner of the shop that sold last night’s winning ticket, Eugene Dwyer, said:
"I think some of our customers think we’re codding but we are strongly appealing to anybody who was in the store yesterday to check their tickets to see if they are a quarter of a million richer,” he said.
The winning numbers were: 10, 11, 26, 31, 40, 42 and the bonus was 9.
- Digital Desk
