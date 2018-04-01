Lucky Tipperary lotto player scoops €250,000

A lucky lotto player in Tipperary scooped the €250,000 top prize in last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

A Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Centra Store in Stadavoher in Thurles, Co. Tipperary on the day of the draw.

In the last six months, almost €9m has been won by National Lottery players in Thurles, which includes Lotto, scratch card and Winning Streak TV Gameshow players, as well as syndicate which claimed a Lotto jackpot worth over €7.5 million.

Other recent wins included a €500,000 Lotto Plus 1 win in December while there were also two separate scratch card wins of €250,000 and €100,000.

The owner of the shop that sold last night’s winning ticket, Eugene Dwyer, said:

“This is our first big Lotto win and what a win it is for our customers, we’re absolutely over the moon! I was a bit hesitant when I got the call to tell me about the win, it is April Fool’s after all!"

"I think some of our customers think we’re codding but we are strongly appealing to anybody who was in the store yesterday to check their tickets to see if they are a quarter of a million richer,” he said.

The winning numbers were: 10, 11, 26, 31, 40, 42 and the bonus was 9.

