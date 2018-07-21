Lucky Offaly Euromillions player scoops €500,000

A lucky Euromillions lottery player has won €500,000 in last night's Plus prize draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold in Mangan's filling station on the Dublin Road in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

Mangan's filling station. Photo: Google Maps.

The player is 17th EuroMillions Plus winner in Ireland so far in 2018.

The winning numbers were: 18, 21, 22, 24 and 36.

Store owner of Mangan’s Filling Station, Ciaran Mangan said: “There’s great excitement in the store here this morning. It is impossible to tell if it is one of our locals or not as we get a lot of passing traffic, especially this time of year in the Summer.

"We have an ice-cream parlour and Supermacs here beside us so we would get so much footfall and passing traffic.”

“We have being selling National Lottery tickets since it started 31 years ago and we’re delighted as this is our first major prize we’ve sold.”

There was no winner of the almost €28m jackpot so it rolls over to an estimated €35m for next Tuesday’s draw.

Digital Desk