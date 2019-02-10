Lucky Limerick Lotto player scoops €1m prize

Limerick has a brand new millionaire after a lucky Lotto player scooped a cool €1,000,000 on last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The winner purchased their golden ticket at the Centra Store on St Mary’s Road, Newcastle West, Co Limerick.

A delighted manager of the winning shop, Margaret Ryan, said:

“There’s great excitement in Newcastlewest this morning and so many of our customers have been popping in checking their tickets and everyone is wondering who the winner is.

Hopefully, it is one of our regulars and there is a millionaire among us.

We are located in the middle of the town so get a lot of passing trade as well as a lot off our own customers so it’s impossible to tell”.

A National Lottery spokesperson said:

“This is amazing news for a lucky Lotto player in Limerick and we are looking forward to meeting this person or persons soon in the Winner’s Room.

"We advise the ticket holder to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to get your prize”.

There was no winner of last night’s mega €7,991,929 Lotto jackpot, which now rolls to an estimated €8.5 million for next Wednesday’s draw on February 13.