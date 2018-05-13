Lucky Galway lotto player scoops €8.5 jackpot

A lucky player in Co Galway has scooped last night’s Lotto jackpot worth more than €8.5m.

The shop that sold the €8,549,067 winning Quick Pick ticket was Corrib Oil Service Station in The Hill, Loughrea, making it Galway's 93rd Lotto Jackpot win since Lotto launched in 1988.

Galway’s total Lotto jackpot prize win now stands at €146m.

Corrib Oil Service Station, Loughrea. Photo: Google Maps.

Corrib Oil Service Station store manager, Pat Halligan, said this morning that Lotto fever has gripped the town as news spread about the win.

“The excitement is unreal. There is a great buzz in the shop today with people coming in checking their tickets and speculating about the winner. This is the biggest ever National Lottery win for this shop and we would love if it was a local.”

“This is a busy store with more than 30 full and part-time staff and we are in party mode today.

The staff were told the great news last night by WhatsApp so there is a carnival atmosphere here.

Last nights winning numbers were: 5, 6, 14, 19, 22, 30 and Bonus 24 .

Meanwhile, there were three winners who matched five numbers plus the bonus to win €41,933. For the month of May each match five winner also gets a luxury holiday voucher worth €20,000.

The winning Match 5 + Bonus tickets were sold in Cavan, Tipperary and Louth.

- Digital Desk