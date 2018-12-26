Lucky EuroMillions player in Westmeath is €500k richer

It was a very happy Christmas for one EuroMillions player in Co Westmeath who won a cool €500,000 in last night's draw.

They scooped the top prize in the Christmas Day EuroMillions Plus draw.

This the 28th winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 in 2018.

The winning ticket was bought on December 23 in Cards 'n Things in the Harbour Place Shopping Centre, Mullingar.

"We are absolutely delighted to have sold this winning ticket and for whoever the winner may be," said Cards 'n Things owner Tim Crooks.

There is a possibility this was bought as a gift and we can't think of a more perfect one at this time of year.

"Congratulations to them and we hope they enjoy."

The National Lottery today is asking all its EuroMillions players to check their tickets today.

"What fantastic news for one of our players at Christmas. We are absolutely thrilled and urge our players, especially in Westmeath, to check their tickets to see if they have won this fantastic prize.

"If you are the winner keep that ticket safe until you can contact us after the Christmas break. Our claims office is open for business again this Friday and we look forward to hearing from the winner and guiding them through the claims process."

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers are: 3, 6, 23, 36 and 44.