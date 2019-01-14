Lucky Dubliner €1 million richer after Lotto win

A lucky lotto player won a cool €1 million in Dublin earlier today.

The Daily Million draw ticket was bought at Tesco in the Phibsboro Shopping Centre.

Incredibly, this is the third Daily Million winning ticket sold in Dublin 7 in the last twelve months.

The others were sold in Ormsbys Newsagents last February, and in Costcutters Express last September - both on the North Circular Road.