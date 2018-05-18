Luckiest workplace in Ireland? Cork supermarket sees second syndicate in two months win Lotto prize

Ten supermarket workers who were inspired to begin a syndicate after their colleagues won €219,472 in the Lotto recently have collected a tidy €62,271 just nine weeks into playing together.

Three members of the staff from Hurley’s SuperValu in Midleton, Co. Cork, picked up their winnings today from Wednesday’s draw.

They said the syndicate - called 'Shelley’s Ten' after the person who set it up - were still flabbergasted that two syndicates from the same workplace won in such a short space of time.

The group matched five numbers and the bonus number which this month also carries an additional prize of a holiday voucher worth €20,000.

Head of the syndicate, Michelle Smiddy, who works as the scanning office manager at the Supervalu in Midleton, said: “It’s just mental. Our manager got the call on Wednesday night to say we had sold the winning ticket so when I heard I thought that could be us.

"I checked the ticket using the National Lottery app and the message said to contact the National Lottery claims team.

"The shop staff just cannot believe it.

What are the odds of lightning striking twice here?

The only difficulty for Michelle was getting her nine colleagues to believe that they had actually won.

She revealed that the joy of seeing their colleagues scoop almost €22,000 each just two months ago was the catalyst for setting up their own Lotto syndicate.

She said: “We were delighted that the girls won and there was an amazing atmosphere in work for the week they won. I just thought that I want to be in on that so I got 10 people together and started playing from the next draw.

"I never expected to get a big win so early especially as the other Supervalu syndicate were playing for over two years.

"It’s taken us just 18 draws.”

The group, who were represented in National Lottery HQ by Michelle Smiddy, Karen Sisk and Donatas Tarozas, bought their winning ticket in the Supervalu where they work.

Each member of the syndicate will get more than €6,200 each.

The lucky numbers from that draw were 5, 10, 14, 22, 25, 31 and the bonus number was 15.