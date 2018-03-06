Lucan Gardaí appeal for driver whose car struck pedestrian to contact them

Gardaí are appealing for a motorist whose car struck a pedestrian in Lucan in February to come forward and talk to them.

The incident happened on the Leixlip Road on Tuesday, February 13 at around 10.25am in the morning when a 19-year-old man was crossing the R148 Leixlip Road, near the Springfield Hotel.

He was struck by a white car which immediately stopped before the driver spoke with the pedestrian and left the scene.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and later went to hospital for treatment.

The matter was reported to Gardaí the following day and they are satisfied that the driver involved in the collision is unaware of the pedestrian's injuries and drove off thinking the matter was resolved.

Gardaí in Lucan investigating the incident are appealing for the driver of the car and anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Lucan Garda Station on (01) 666 7300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.