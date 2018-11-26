Luas drivers' rejection of meal break recommendation raises fear of strikes

Luas drivers could take industrial action in a row over meal breaks.

It is reported that more than 90% of tram drivers have voted to reject a Labour Court recommendation that they should store their lunches in cooler bags.

The court made the proposal to resolve a dispute which arose over how drivers take their breaks.

SIPTU's Greg Ennis has said he is not ruling out a ballot for industrial action on the issue.

