Luas Cross City opened earlier than planned due to state pressure - reports

It has been revealed that the Luas Cross City opened earlier than planned due to state pressure.

According to The Sunday Business Post, documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, showed Transdev planned to begin services in January 2018.

However, Transport Infrastructure Ireland requested they start operating at the end of November.

Transdev rejected this by saying it would increase technical and operational risks.

However, the €368m tram line was launched on time and on budget last December - but there has been traffic disruptions ever since.

