Low numbers forcing transport officials to consider moving train station

Transport officials are considering relocating the country's newest train station in a bid to improve passenger numbers.

Only 1,500 passengers a day use Docklands Station, a figure which is 1,000 less than previous estimates according to the Herald.

National Transport Authority deputy chief executive Hugh Cregan recommended moving the stop closer to the Luas stop at Spencer Dock to better serve the Docklands.

Officials say it would form part of an expansion to services to Maynooth, Hazelhatch and Drogheda.