Love/Hate actor dies after apparent drug overdose in prison

Actor Daniel 'Dano' Doyle, who appeared in RTÉ's Love/Hate has died in hospital.

He was found unresponsive in his cell in Mountjoy Prison in Dublin earlier this month.

The actor passed away at the Mater Hospital after an apparent drug overdose, RTÉ reports.

He had been serving a sentence for a drugs offence.

He appeared in the fifth series of tv crime drama Love/Hate.

Daniel 'Dano' Doyle pictured at Dublin Circuit Court in February. Photo: Collins Courts

