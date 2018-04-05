LoveBoth Project launch poster and slam lack of debate around development of baby in the womb

The LoveBoth Project have hit out at the fact that the Dáil Committee which proposed the referendum never spent a single minute exploring the scientific evidence surrounding the amazing development of the baby in the womb.

Speaking at the launch of the first of its posters in the abortion referendum campaign spokesperson for the group, Cora Sherlock asked the public not to lose sight of the fact that lives of such babies are on the line if the 8th Amendment is removed.

"This is what we should be discussing so that the public can make an informed decision on referendum day. Instead, those pushing for repeal insist on trying to talk about everything except what repeal actually means - abortion on demand for a baby who is already at a very advanced stage of development."

Commenting on the group's first poster Ms Sherlcok said it focused on the development of the unborn baby and touches on key milestones at the beginning of a baby’s life.

"A baby's heart is beating at just 3 weeks in the womb. By 12 weeks the baby has a face and is starting to suck his or her thumb. Incredibly, the government's proposal wants to allow this baby's life to be ended for any reason up to this point.

"Unrestricted abortion has nothing to do with healthcare. It has nothing to do with saving lives and everything to do with ending the lives of babies in their mother's womb."

The new LoveBoth poster features an ultrasound image with the caption: 'I am nine weeks old. I can yawn and kick. Don’t repeal me.'

Cora Sherlock

- By Digital Desk