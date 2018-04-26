LoveBoth campaign call on Health Minister to set a date for 8th debate
The LoveBoth campaign have called on the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, to set a date for a debate on the 8th Amendment.
Reacting to what LoveBoth described as "a number of challenges by the Minister to the No side on their stance", Cora Sherlock of the LoveBoth Campaign said "it’s up to him to name the time, date and the place and we will see him there.”
"We have been flooded with questions from around the country that people wish us to put to the Minister. These include questions from doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists and GPs who are all in the dark regarding what the Minister has planned.
She went on: “The Minister has said that those who are against repealing the Eighth Amendment must explain their case, and I agree.
"As part of the organisation that campaigned for the insertion of the Eighth Amendment in 1983, we are ready and willing to stand and discuss the life-saving benefits of the Eighth Amendment with Simon Harris.
Ms Sherlock said the Irish people deserve to hear their public representatives defend proposals which have far-reaching consequences.
- Digital Desk