LoveBoth campaign blast Minister's attendance at Amnesty repeal campaign launch

The LoveBoth campaign has this evening dubbed as 'appalling' the Minister for Health's attendance at the launch of Amnesty Ireland’s campaign for repeal of the 8thAmendment.

We’re asking people to pledge to talk because the question needs to be asked: If a woman is pregnant & can't continue with the pregnancy, who should decide what happens next? #VoteYes #ItsTimeToTalk #TogetherforYes Repealthe8th https://t.co/byX2purpNp pic.twitter.com/8GX2Aw5Oma — Colm O'Gorman (@Colmogorman) April 10, 2018

Commenting on Minister Harris’ attendance at the launch this afternoon, Cora Sherlock of the LoveBoth campaign said Minister Harris was fully aware that Amnesty Ireland received large sums of money from the George Soros’ Foundation.

"Receiving money from abroad for political purposes is prohibited by the Electoral Acts and it is wholly unacceptable for the Minister for Health to be campaigning with an organisation that is currently involved in a court case with the elections regulator SIPO regarding the receipt of foreign money.”

“The Minister for Health has never challenged Amnesty Ireland on the interference by a foreign billionaire in our democracy. Yet he saw fit today to walk through Moore Street with Amnesty Ireland campaigning for abortion.”

Cora Sherlock

- Digital Desk