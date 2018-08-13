Louth County Council removes Gavin Duffy posters from Drogheda

Posters featuring presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy are being taken down around Drogheda by Louth County Council.

The businessman had erected the billboards welcoming visitors to the town, in advance of the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Louth County Council said permission had not been sought to erect the posters, which is required under the Litter Pollution Act.

Mr Duffy defended the poster campaign, saying he was very much involved in the efforts to bring the Fleadh to Drogheda.

