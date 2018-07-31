Lough Ree RNLI and farmers in dramatic cow rescue

Lough Ree RNLI were involved in the dramatic rescue of a cow near Athlone, Co. Westmeath this morning.

At about 10.30am, the animal was up to her shoulders in muddy water on the banks of the Shannon at Long Island.

Initially, the lifeboat crew tried to free her with a rope, but that wasn't successful.

However, farmers managed to rescue her by putting a bridle around her neck and pulling her with a tractor.

The cow was then reunited with her herd.

File photo

Digital Desk